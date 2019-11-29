|
|
STRONZA
Jason
aged 56, sadly passed away on 15th November 2019
surrounded by his family. Loving Husband to Ginny,
Father to Alicia, Grandpa to Evelyn, Brother to Ricky (late), Andres, Paul, Julia and Tonita. His vibrant soul will be dearly missed. Funeral taking place on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 11.30m at St Edmunds Roman Catholic Church, Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to Sue Ryder and/or Scottish Huntington's Association c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019