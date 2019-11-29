|
BAXTER
Jean Anne
(nee Carman) passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on 18th November 2019, aged 82. Loving wife to the late Reg of 60 years. Caring Mum to David and Sam (Anne) and much loved grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 6th December at 1.30pm. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019