Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
13:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean BAXTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean BAXTER

Notice Condolences

Jean BAXTER Notice
BAXTER

Jean Anne

(nee Carman) passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on 18th November 2019, aged 82. Loving wife to the late Reg of 60 years. Caring Mum to David and Sam (Anne) and much loved grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 6th December at 1.30pm. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -