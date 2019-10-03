Home

Jean BLOOMFIELD

Jean BLOOMFIELD Notice
BLOOMFIELD

Jean Margaret Passed away on 16th September 2019, aged 70 years. Loving mum to Mark, mother-in-law to Amanda, much loved sister and grandma to Charlotte. Jean will sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Service will be held at Oakfield Wood, Culford on Monday 14th October at 2.00pm to which all are very welcome, informal dress with a splash of pink by request of the family and appropriate footwear. Flowers as hand tied bunches only or donations to My WiSH Charity may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
