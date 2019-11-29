|
|
BOAST
Jean Margaret
passed away after a battle bravely borne on Friday 22nd November 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved Mum to Caroline and Amanda, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral Service takes place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to My WiSH - Butterfly Appeal may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019