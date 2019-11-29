Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00
St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Jean BOAST

Jean BOAST Notice
BOAST

Jean Margaret

passed away after a battle bravely borne on Friday 22nd November 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved Mum to Caroline and Amanda, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral Service takes place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to My WiSH - Butterfly Appeal may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019
