Home

POWERED BY

Services
A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean BRYANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean BRYANT

Notice Condolences

Jean BRYANT Notice
BRYANT

Jean Mary

Passed away suddenly at home on 19th November 2019, aged 87. Beloved wife of the late Michael Bryant. Much loved Mum to Robert and Sheila, much loved Grandma to Andrew, Ian and Kevin. Funeral Service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on 20th December 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambluance may be sent to AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmnds IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -