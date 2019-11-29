|
Passed away suddenly at home on 19th November 2019, aged 87. Beloved wife of the late Michael Bryant. Much loved Mum to Robert and Sheila, much loved Grandma to Andrew, Ian and Kevin. Funeral Service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on 20th December 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambluance may be sent to AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmnds IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019