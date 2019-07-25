|
CHEYNE
Jean
Passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on the 16th July 2019, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron, much loved mother of Ian, Robin and Donald, mother-in-law to Kristin, Anne and Jenny, a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and sister to Dorothy and Lily. The funeral takes place on Wednesday 31st July at the United Reformed Church, Bury St Edmunds, 12.00noon followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, are to be made by cheque and payable to 'Salvation Army' then sent c/o F Clutterham & Son,
23 Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1XL.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 25, 2019