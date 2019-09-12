|
|
HOWELLS
Jean Annie
Passed away peacefully on Monday 2nd September 2019. Much loved and sadly missed Wife, Mum and Nanny Jean. 'You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide.
Although we cannot see you,
You're always by our side.'
Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 20th September at 12.00noon. Donations for My WiSH Charity may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Telephone: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019