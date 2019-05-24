Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean NORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean NORTON

Notice Condolences

Jean NORTON Notice
NORTON
Jean Muriel
Died peacefully on the 21st April 2019 at Cross Penny Court, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Daughter of The Venerable Hugh Norton and Jessie Norton (nee Glover). Sister of Ian, Dick and Ken. Survived by 8 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Retired teacher of Westley Middle School, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Former Lay Canon at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Suffolk. Service to be held at 11.00am on Monday 3rd June 2019 at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Suffolk. Followed by family cremation.Family flowers only. Donations to The Children's Society c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.