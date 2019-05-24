|
|
NORTON
Jean Muriel
Died peacefully on the 21st April 2019 at Cross Penny Court, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Daughter of The Venerable Hugh Norton and Jessie Norton (nee Glover). Sister of Ian, Dick and Ken. Survived by 8 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Retired teacher of Westley Middle School, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Former Lay Canon at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Suffolk. Service to be held at 11.00am on Monday 3rd June 2019 at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Suffolk. Followed by family cremation.Family flowers only. Donations to The Children's Society c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019