ROGERS
Jean (Wingrove)
Sadly passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on Saturday 5th October aged 86 years. A loving and caring wife to Aubrey. A much loved Mum to Jane, Julie and partner Fred. Loving Sister to Maureen and brother in law Peter and brother to Graham. Adored nan to Jake, Joshua and partners Jade and Camilla and a loving grandmother to Oliver and Evelyn. She will be sadly missed by all and everyone who knew her. The funeral service will be held on Friday 1st November at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmund Chapel )at 1pm. All welcome to attend, bright clothing preferred. Everyone also welcome to attend and toast Jeans wonderful life with us all at the Greyhound Ixworth after the service. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation and sent c/o AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth,
Bury St Edmunds IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019