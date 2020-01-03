Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:30
West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel
Jean RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL

Jean Doris Passed away peacefully on the 19th December 2019 at the West Suffolk Hospital aged 81 years. Beloved nan to Emma and her husband Christopher, much loved great grandma of Alfred and loving sister to David. Jean will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 12.30pm. Please wear bright colours to the service. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired made payable to Macmillan or the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 3, 2020
