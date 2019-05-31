Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Jean TANT

TANT
Jean
Passed away on Tuesday 21st May 2019, aged 88 years. Darling wife of the late Peter, loving mum to Steven, Adrian, Andy, Sylvie, Amanda, Michelle and Elaine. Devoted nanna to Kevin, Jennifer, Stacy, Luke, Robert and all her great-grandchildren. Sister to Joyce, David and the late Vic and Billy. Funeral Service takes place on Friday 21st June at the Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to either Diabetes UK or Pinford End Nursing Home may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 31, 2019
