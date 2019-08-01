|
TURNER
Jean Of Hockwold, sadly passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on 23rd July 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Len, much loved mother of Stevie and Susan and a dear grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on Friday 16th August at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be left at the service or sent to Michael Denney & Sons, 27 High Street, Lakenheath, Brandon, Suffolk IP27 9JS.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019