YOUNGS Jean of Mildenhall, passed peacefully away at home on Thursday 16th July 2020, aged 78 years. "Gone to be with the Lord". A dearly loved Wife to Brian and much loved Mother, Sister, Nana, Great-Nana, Aunty and friend to many. Funeral Service at Kings Church Mildenhall. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on July 24, 2020