|
|
BRADLEY
Jennifer "Jenny" née Steed
Peacefully passed away at Glastonbury Court on 12th May 2019, aged 76 years. Formerly of Marks & Spencer. Loving and much loved wife to Alan, much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and
great-aunt. Funeral Service to take place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 3rd June at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations for Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o L Fulcher, Dignity House, St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1SN. Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019