MANN
Jennifer Kay passed away in the West Suffolk Hospital on 5th February 2020 aged 75 years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service takes place at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds on Monday 24th February at 12 noon. No flowers please but donations to Breathing Matters may be made via www.justgiving.com/campaign/breathingmatter sor sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH, Tel. 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 14, 2020