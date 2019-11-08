Home

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00
St. Edmunds Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium
Jennifer SHUTTLEWOOD Notice
SHUTTLEWOOD

Jennifer Elaine

passed away peacefully at Chilton Meadows Care Home, on 27th October 2019, aged 78 years. Much beloved Mum, Sister, Nana and friend to many. Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 10.00am in the St. Edmunds Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium. The congregation are invited to join the family for light refreshments after the service at The Pavilion at Rattlesden. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019
