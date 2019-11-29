|
|
Underwood Jessie Rhoda
formally of Glemsford, passed away peacefully at The Martins, Bury St Edmunds, on the 22 November 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry and a much loved auntie and a dear friend to many. A service of Thanksgiving will be held at Brockley Baptist chapel on Friday 20th December at 12.noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to The Martins Amenity Fund may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019