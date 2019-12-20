Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
14:00
St Edmund Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
ASHLEY

Jill (Nee Tilbrook)

Suddenly passed away in West Suffolk Hospital on 9th December 2019. Beloved mum to Jodie, loving mother- in- law, sister, nan, and great nanny. Jill will be so sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service on Monday 23rd December 2019 at 2.00pm, St Edmund Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired for Stroke Association (G8, West Suffolk Hospital.) c/o L Fulchers. Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street Bury St Edmunds IP33 1 NX Tel : 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 20, 2019
