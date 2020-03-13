Home

Services
F Clutterham & Son Funeral Directors
23 Mustow Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
01284 846573
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
15:00
St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium

Jill JOHNSON

Notice

Jill JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON

Jill

Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Chilton Meadows Nursing Home on the 29th February 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of John, mother-in-law to Melanie and a loving nanny and great nanny. The Funeral Service is to take place on Thursday 19th March at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired are to be made by cheque, payable to My WiSH c/o F. Clutterham & Son 23 Mustow Street, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1XL
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020
