|
|
MORRIS
Jill Margaret (nee Popps)
Formerly of Bury St Edmunds, passed away peacefully at home in Fordingbridge on Wednesday 22nd May, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved wife of George, she will be greatly missed. Funeral Service at Salisbury Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, for Salisbury Hospice Charity Hospice at Home c/o I N Newman Limited, Griffin Mews, 22 High Street, Fordingbridge SP6 1AX. Tel: 01425 656286
Published in Bury Free Press on May 31, 2019