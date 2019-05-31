Home

POWERED BY

Services
I N Newman Ltd (Fordingbridge)
Griffin Mews, 22 High Street
Fordingbridge, Hampshire SP6 1AX
01425 656286
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill MORRIS

Notice Condolences

Jill MORRIS Notice
MORRIS
Jill Margaret (nee Popps)
Formerly of Bury St Edmunds, passed away peacefully at home in Fordingbridge on Wednesday 22nd May, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved wife of George, she will be greatly missed. Funeral Service at Salisbury Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, for Salisbury Hospice Charity Hospice at Home c/o I N Newman Limited, Griffin Mews, 22 High Street, Fordingbridge SP6 1AX. Tel: 01425 656286
Published in Bury Free Press on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.