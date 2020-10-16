|
|
KRILL
Jillian (Fenne)
of Mildenhall, sadly passed away on Sunday 20th September 2020, aged 85 years, after a long and very courageous battle with illness. Deeply loved Mother to Matthew and Lori, Grandmother to Lea, Lloyd and Erin, and Great-Grandmother to Skye, Grace, Samuel and William. Jillian loved art and music and was a professional dancer whose career included performing as a Bluebell Girl at the Windmill in London. Private Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium. Jillian was also a huge animal advocate, so in lieu of flowers, donations to www.animalaidunlimited.org/donate in her honour would be greatly appreciated. For all enquiries please contact R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors. Tel: 01638 715172
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 16, 2020