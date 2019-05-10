|
|
BARRY
Joan Mary
Born in Ipswich, late of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk and formerly Stillorgan, Dublin. Passed away peacefully in her 87th year on
25th April 2019, surrounded by family and in the care of the nursing staff at Glastonbury Court Care Home, Bury St Edmunds.
Loving wife of the late Con, wonderful mother of Paul, Heather, John, Richard and Lynda and adored nana, sister and aunt.
Deeply missed by her extended family, neighbours and friends especially those made during her many happy years in Ireland.
May she rest in peace. Funeral Service at St. Pancras R.C. Church Ipswich on Friday 24th May at 11:00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the N.S.P.C.C. can be sent c/o L. Fulcher, Dignity House, St. John's Street, Bury St. Edmunds,
IP33 1SN Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on May 10, 2019