Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
St John's Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1SN
01284 846587
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan BARRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan BARRY

Notice Condolences

Joan BARRY Notice
BARRY
Joan Mary
Born in Ipswich, late of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk and formerly Stillorgan, Dublin. Passed away peacefully in her 87th year on
25th April 2019, surrounded by family and in the care of the nursing staff at Glastonbury Court Care Home, Bury St Edmunds.
Loving wife of the late Con, wonderful mother of Paul, Heather, John, Richard and Lynda and adored nana, sister and aunt.
Deeply missed by her extended family, neighbours and friends especially those made during her many happy years in Ireland.
May she rest in peace. Funeral Service at St. Pancras R.C. Church Ipswich on Friday 24th May at 11:00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the N.S.P.C.C. can be sent c/o L. Fulcher, Dignity House, St. John's Street, Bury St. Edmunds,
IP33 1SN Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.