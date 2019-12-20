Home

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
CHAPMAN

Joan

Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on the 12th December 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Jonathan, mother-in-law to Maxine and a loving nana to Tom and Beth. The Funeral service takes place on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at the Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, are to be by cheque payable to Woodgreen Animal Shelter then sent c/o

F Clutterham & Son 23 Mustow Street Bury St. Edmunds Suffolk IP33 1XL
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 20, 2019
