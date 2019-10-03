Home

Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Joan (née Pollock) of Bury St Edmunds; passed away at home peacefully after a sudden illness on Wednesday 25th September 2019, aged 73 years. Beloved wife of David, much loved mum to Andrew & Susan, Tish & Adi and the late Debbie-Jayne, loving granny to Adam, Emily, Sam and Hayden and dear great-granny to Arlo and baby Theo. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Monday 7th October at 10.30am. All welcome to attend and no black to be worn, at Joan's request. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Marie Curie and may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
