Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:30
West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel)
ELSEY

Joan

Passed away peacefully on the 22nd September 2019, aged 89 years. Sister to Bernard and Vivian, aunty to Elayna, Theresa, Janine, Lucy and their families, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Pinford end Nursing Home for their loving care. The funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on Thursday 10th October at 11.30am. Donations if desired for MyWiSH charity may be sent c/o A.E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
