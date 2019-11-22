|
|
FARROW Joan Carol
passed away peacefully at home on 10th November 2019, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald John Farrow, much loved Nanna, Grandma and mother of John, Bob, Julie and Diane. Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Church, Ixworth on Thursday 28th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019