L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
10:30
West Suffolk Crematorium Abbey Chapel
(formerly Peck then Game) peacefully passed away on the 18th March aged 83 years. A loving wife to the late Derick and then the late Ken, a dear mum to Susanne and Mike, also mother in law to Liz and grandma to Megan. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium Abbey Chapel on 7th April at 10.30am subject to restrictions. No black attire, family flowers only and donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX, Tel 01284754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 27, 2020
