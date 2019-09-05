|
|
MILTON
Joan Dorothy Passed away peacefully after a long period of ill health, aged 82 years. Joan will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Friday 13th September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019