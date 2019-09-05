Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan MILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan MILTON

Notice Condolences

Joan MILTON Notice
MILTON

Joan Dorothy Passed away peacefully after a long period of ill health, aged 82 years. Joan will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Friday 13th September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now