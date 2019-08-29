Home

Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
MOTHERSOLE

Joan Olive

Passed away peacefully on the 18th August 2019, aged 89. Beloved wife of the late Derek, loving mother to Linda and Graham, mother-in-law to Roger and Linda, grandma to James, Jessica, William, Emma, Becky and George and great-grandma 'GG' to eight. Joan will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 4th September at Holy Innocents Church, Great Barton, 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be made by cheque payable to 'The Salvation Army' then sent c/o F. Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1XL.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
