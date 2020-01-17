|
|
PATERSON
Joan Patricia
aged 75 years. Dearly Beloved wife of Albert, Mum of Stephanie
and Sister of Jennifer, Jackie and Julia. Peacefully at St Nicholas Hospice on 4th January 2020 after a long illness. With Special Thanks to the staff at North Court, J B Care Services, WS Hospital and the Hospice for their care and kindness. Heartfelt thanks also to Family and friends for their love and support. Funeral to take place on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 12noon at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020