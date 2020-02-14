|
SCASE Joan Margaret (nee Cornish) of Woolpit passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on 6th February 2020 aged 95 years. Much loved wife of the late John, dearly loved mum of Bryan and Barbara, a dear mother-in-law of Sue and David and a loving nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church Woolpit on Monday 24th February at 11:30am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Woolpit Health Centre may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX Tel. 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 14, 2020