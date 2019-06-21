|
|
SENIOR
Joan Dorothy
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Cleves Place Care Home Haverhill on 6th June 2019, aged 95 years. Much loved widow of Gordon, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral to take place at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 27th June at 2.30pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to St Nicholas Hospice c/o J Senior, 26 Masons Close, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 9SN. For any further information contact Peasgood & Skeates, 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill CB9 9EF Tel: 01440 840140
Published in Bury Free Press on June 21, 2019