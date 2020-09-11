|
SLOAN
Joan (formerly Whybrow) suddenly passed away on the 2nd of September 2020 aged 84 years. A loving mum to Gillian, Don and Pete, also a beloved Granny. A private service will take place with a live stream service available, please call the funeral directors for details. Donations in lieu of flowers made payable to The Dogs Trust or The National Trust may be sent c/o A E Thurlow and Son, 1 High St, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH Tel: 01359230227.
