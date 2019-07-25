Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Joanna ORANIUK

Joanna ORANIUK Notice
ORANIUK

Joanna Louise (Jo) (nee Lambert)

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 18th July 2019 aged 48 years, after a short illness very bravely borne. Much loved wife of David, mum of Alfie, daughter of Dennis and Linda, sister of Lucy and Gary, much loved Auntie and a friend to many. Funeral service takes place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 9th August at 1.00pm. Jo requested yellow to be worn to celebrate her life. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Ambulance Wish Foundation UK may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 25, 2019
