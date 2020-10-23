Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
13:00
St. Andrews Church
Norton
BENNETT

John William passed away peacefully on 5th October 2020, aged 98 years. Beloved husband to Dot. Much loved father to Barry, Bob, Anne and Peter. A treasured grandfather and great-grandfather. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will take place at 1.00pm on Monday 2nd November at St. Andrews Church, Norton. The family request mourners wear bright colours! If desired donations in memory of John can be made to St. Nicholas Hospice. Any enquiries can be made at L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 23, 2020
