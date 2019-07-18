|
BONE
John Reginald Passed away peacefully on 14th July 2019, aged 77 years at Risby Park Nursing Home. Loving husband to Ann. Devoted father to Debbie, Daren, Michele and Tracey and son-in-laws Simon, Garry and Simon and daughter-in-law Michelle and proud grandad and great-grandad. He will be greatly missed by everyone but will always be remembered and loved. The family would like to thank Risby Park Care Home for all the love and care they bestowed on John. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 7th August at 11.00am at Risby Crematorium followed by a 12.00noon Woodland Burial at Culford. Colourful clothes and family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Parkinson's UK (Bury St Edmunds) Branch made payable by cash/cheque c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on July 18, 2019