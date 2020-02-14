Home

Passed away peacefully on 1st February 2020 at St Nicholas Hospice. Beloved husband to Ann, dearly loved Dad to Andrew and Angela and father in law to Karen and Steve. Proud grandad to Tim and Emily. Funeral service to be held on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 12.30pm at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to East Anglian Air Ambulance c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 14, 2020
