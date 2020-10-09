|
|
CASTLE
John Edward
passed away peacefully on the 27th September 2020 at Glastonbury Court Care Home, aged 80 years. Devoted husband of Shirley, loving father to Richard and Melanie, proud and loving grandad to Jade, Samuel, Joseph, Caitlyn and Lawrence and great-grandad to Aaliyah and Nevaeh. A good friend to many, he will be greatly missed by all. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 9, 2020