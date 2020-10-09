Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for John CASTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John CASTLE

Notice Condolences

John CASTLE Notice
CASTLE

John Edward

passed away peacefully on the 27th September 2020 at Glastonbury Court Care Home, aged 80 years. Devoted husband of Shirley, loving father to Richard and Melanie, proud and loving grandad to Jade, Samuel, Joseph, Caitlyn and Lawrence and great-grandad to Aaliyah and Nevaeh. A good friend to many, he will be greatly missed by all. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -