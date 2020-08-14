Home

CAULDER

John Peter

passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 4th August 2020, aged 85 years. He leaves his wife, Mary Caulder, his four children, Angela, Salena, Warren and Ian; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with love and lasting memories. A private service will take place, followed by interment in the Borough Cemetery. Donations in memory of John to St Nicholas Hospice who were wonderfully supportive to the family will be welcome. These may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889 or online www.funeralhelp.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 14, 2020
