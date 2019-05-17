|
|
CHANDLER
John
Died peacefully after a short illness on the 11th of May, aged 86 years. Loving husband to Sylvia and father to Tim, Rose and Sue, also a beloved Grandad to David, Philip, Laurence, Katie and Stuart. Funeral and service of thanksgiving to take place at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds on the 10th of June at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to SAT-7 UK made payable by cheque and sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019