CHAPMAN

John Percy Richard

died peacefully at home on Monday 6th July 2020, aged 89 years. John loved his work at Homerton College as Head Porter and enjoyed his retirement in Fornham All Saints, with his beloved wife, Lilian. He was happiest when serving the village community in many ways. A private funeral service will take place. Donations in memory of John may be made payable to The Royal British Legion and sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 10, 2020
