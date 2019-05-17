Home

Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 4th May 2019, aged 86. Loving husband to Jeanette and beloved father,
grandfather and great grandfather. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Thursday 23rd May at 1.00pm.Family flowers only, but donations if desired made payable to
'Friends of Cornwallis Court' may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX, Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019
