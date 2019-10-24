|
COBBOLD
John
Passed away peacefully on 9th October 2019, aged 81 years. Father of Jonathan and Matthew, grandad of Ethan, Reuben, Theo, Felix and Benjamin. Thanksgiving Service to be held at Westgate Chapel, Bury St Edmunds on Friday 1st November 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if wished, to benefit St Elizabeth Hospice made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 7HU.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019