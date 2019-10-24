Home

POWERED BY

Services
Susan Whymark Funeral Service
Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way
Eye, Suffolk IP23 7HU
01379 871168
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00
Westgate Chapel
Bury St Edmunds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John COBBOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John COBBOLD

Notice Condolences

John COBBOLD Notice
COBBOLD

John

Passed away peacefully on 9th October 2019, aged 81 years. Father of Jonathan and Matthew, grandad of Ethan, Reuben, Theo, Felix and Benjamin. Thanksgiving Service to be held at Westgate Chapel, Bury St Edmunds on Friday 1st November 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if wished, to benefit St Elizabeth Hospice made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 7HU.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.