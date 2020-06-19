|
CORNISH
John Albert sadly passed away on the 10th June 2020, aged 80. He was a kind and caring husband to Kay, wonderful Dad to Kelly, good friend and father-in-law to Tim, and a proud and much loved Grandad to Hugo and Edith. Due to the current restrictions, a small private burial will take place at St Giles Church, Risby, on Wednesday 24th June 2020. John was a resident of the village of Risby for over 40 years; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 19, 2020