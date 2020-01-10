|
DRURY
John Leslie passed away peacefully at home on the 1st January 2020 with his family by his side, aged 72 years. Loving husband to Gill, much loved dad of Sarah and Matt and a beloved grandad to Aimee and Sophie. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel on Monday 27th January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
