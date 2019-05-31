|
GAGEN
John Valentine (Val)
Retired farmer of Cockfield, passed away peacefully on the 21st May 2019, aged 91. Much loved father and beloved brother.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at St Peter's Church, Cockfield on Monday 17th June at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to the RSPCA and Help for Heroes may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 31, 2019