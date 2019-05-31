Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
John GAGEN

John GAGEN Notice
GAGEN
John Valentine (Val)
Retired farmer of Cockfield, passed away peacefully on the 21st May 2019, aged 91. Much loved father and beloved brother.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at St Peter's Church, Cockfield on Monday 17th June at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to the RSPCA and Help for Heroes may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 31, 2019
