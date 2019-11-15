|
HANCOCK
John Phillip passed away peacefully on the 8th November 2019, aged 67 years. Much loved partner and beloved dad. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 27th November at 11.00am. Donations to Addenbrookes Charitable Trust, may be gift aided online at ww.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 15, 2019