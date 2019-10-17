|
|
HARRISON
John Russell
Peacefully on 8th October in the West Suffolk Hospital, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of Hazel, loving father of Mark, Granger, Brigitte, Sally and Rebecca, dear father-in-law of Hermione, Julie, David, Andrew and Jason, devoted grandad of Hannah, Matthew, Lucy, Michael, Ellen, Harriet, Johnny, Esme, Tommy and Abbie and treasured great-grandad of Callum, Johannes and Eleanor. Funeral Service will be held at Lakenheath Methodist Church on Friday 1st November at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the Cemetery. Flowers, or donations, if preferred, for Ward G7, West Suffolk Hospital (cheques payable to My Wish Charity) or Lakenheath Surgery may be given at the service or sent c/o Eirlys Johnson Funeral Services, 87 High Street, Watton, IP25 6AW.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019