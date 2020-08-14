|
HIBBERD John
passed away peacefully on Monday 10th August 2020, aged 88 years. A much loved husband of Sheila, a loving dad to Geraldine (Dene) and father-in-law to Robert. Precious grandad to Paul and partner Mandy, and great-grandad to Ellis. He will be sadly missed by us all. Family flowers only please. A private funeral will take place. Donations in memory of John may be made payable to Royal British Legion and sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 14, 2020