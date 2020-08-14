Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
John HIBBERD

passed away peacefully on Monday 10th August 2020, aged 88 years. A much loved husband of Sheila, a loving dad to Geraldine (Dene) and father-in-law to Robert. Precious grandad to Paul and partner Mandy, and great-grandad to Ellis. He will be sadly missed by us all. Family flowers only please. A private funeral will take place. Donations in memory of John may be made payable to Royal British Legion and sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 14, 2020
