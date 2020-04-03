Home

A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
11:30
West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel)
HINES

John Archie

passed away peacefully on Thursday, 26th March, 2020 at Cornwallis Court Care Home, Bury St Edmunds in his 83rd year after a long fight. Dearest husband of Carol, his wife of 57 incredible years. Father to our wonderful 3 children, Karen, Richard and Jamie. Brother to Martin and James, and Granddad to 7 amazing grandchildren. Due to present circumstances close family members only at funeral to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on 15th April 2020 11.30am. Any enquiries to AE Thurlow, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 3, 2020
